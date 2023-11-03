Goit November Monthly Challenge Invites K-12 Students To Combat Inequality With Innovation

(MENAFN- 3BL) The U.N. reports that the COVID-19 pandemic caused the largest rise in inequality between different countries in three decades. Through its Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 10, it asks stakeholders around the world to help reduce inequality both within and between countries now. Specific focus areas identified as needing immediate attention include equitable resource distribution, implementing social protection measures, combating discrimination, and supporting marginalized groups.

In response to these needs, TCS and the Irish Red Cross have partnered to invite students to propose ideas for making the planet better for all through the goIT Monthly Challenge for November.

Reducing inequality is a particular concern to both Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the Irish Red Cross. The Irish Red Cross is a humanitarian disaster and emergency responder committed to delivering services equitably and helping people who have been harmed, displaced or made suddenly vulnerable restore safety and security to their lives. Similarly, TCS believes in building greater futures for all by connecting people to opportunities in the digital economy and driving toward creating a more fair and equitable world.

United in their shared responsibility for advancing equality in opportunities, services and possibility, TCS and the Irish Red Cross invite students aged 6 – 18 to use their ingenuity to create concepts for digital solutions that could help reduce inequality and empower excluded and vulnerable populations.

“Technological innovation has improved quality of life for many people and helped humanitarian organizations advance their missions more equitably than ever before,” said Christine Mackin, TCS' global goIT Monthly Challenge lead.“With tech available to so many of us now, we can all innovate to solve problems. We're really looking forward to student ideas for creating change around SDG 10.”

About The Irish Red Cross

The Irish Red Cross is a proud member of the world's largest humanitarian network – the International Red Cross & Red Crescent Movement. For more than 150 years, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement has been driven by the power of humanity. From strengthening the resilience of at-risk communities to caring for older people, treating the sick and the wounded, helping migrants to reconnect with their loved ones, or finding and facilitating safe shelter – we work to prevent and alleviate human suffering wherever it may be found.

Our model of action is grounded in our Fundamental Principles as well as our community-based volunteers, our specific relationship with governments in the humanitarian field, our proximity to the people we work with, and our global networks of solidarity. This model has brought protection and assistance to millions of people in times of difficulty and crisis.

Learn more about the International Red Cross Movement .

About TCS' goIT Digital Innovation and Career Readiness Program

TCS' Go Innovate Together program (goIT) is TCS' flagship STEM education program. Focusing on digital innovation and career readiness, goIT engages students from diverse backgrounds with Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) subjects and computer science, design thinking and digital innovation. The program offers an industry-developed, customizable curriculum that teaches students the 21st century skills necessary for a career in technology. Lessons cover topics including design thinking, rapid prototyping, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more.

Since the launch of the goIT Monthly Challenge in 2020, thousands of students across the globe have used key principles from goIT to design tech-based solutions and submit pitch videos based on a Monthly Challenge theme. Each month, TCS co-hosts the event with a Sustainable Development Goal ambassador, globally minded nonprofit or a TCS client. The Challenge has engaged a growing number of teachers and students every month, exploring topics ranging from gender equality and systemic racism to protecting life under water.

