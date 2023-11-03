I Don't Call This Honest, Says Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal On Discount Offers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the long-running debate questioning the reality of big discounts on food delivery platforms, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has accepted that the offers available on the app are not 'that much big'.“The discounts are not very big, they only appear so,” Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato told YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in one of the episodes of

'The Ranveer Show'. He also admitted that the discount offers on the app are not exactly honest admitting that discounts offered are tricking customers, Deepinder expressed his reluctance to continue such offers on the platform because of high competition in the market.

To explain these faulty schemes, Deepinder took an example of a“50% off up to ₹80” run on Zomato. Later, he explained how such offers are not providing a 50% discount, but a reduction of merely ₹80.

\"It's not a discount of 50%, it's only a discount of ₹80.“If there's an order for ₹400, that's only a 20% discount,” Goyal told Ranveer.“It should be 80 rupees off. It should not be 50% off up to ₹80. I don't call this discounting honest. Discounting should be honest,\" he added.

While regarding the discounting strategy as dishonest, he asserted that discounting should be fair, and if a customer is told about anything, then service providers need to fulfil their commitment.

However, he also talked about his compulsion to follow this unjust discount strategy because of the market pressure. During the rest of the interview, he also spoke about the friendly relationship he shares with Sriharsha Majety, the co-founder of Swiggy.

Meanwhile, Deepinder admitted about the unfair discount strategy opted by online delivery platforms, they continue to attract millions of customers. In a major indication of its growing profitablity, Zomato, on Friday, reported a second consecutive profitable quarter with a net profit of ₹36 crore during Q2 FY 24. Its revenue from operations increased by 72% to ₹2,848 crore during the quarter under review.

MENAFN03112023007365015876ID1107368513