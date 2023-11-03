PM Modi Talks To UAE President, Urges 'Need For Early Resolution' In Israel-Hamas War

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with the president of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Zayedon Friday. They discussed the war between Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel and Hamas fighters from Gaza that has been going on for 28 days, and has claimed lives of over 9,200 Palestinians two national chiefs shared deep concerns over terrorism in West Asia, the deteriorating security scenario and the loss of civilian lives in the region. The telephonic conversation between the two leaders came amid the Israel-Hamas conflict LIVE updates on Israel-Hamas war hereIn a post on X, Modi said they agreed on the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation and that a durable regional peace, security and stability is in everyone's interest.“Had a good conversation with my brother HH @MohamedBinZayed, President of UAE, on the West Asia situation. We share deep concerns at the terrorism, deteriorating security situation and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation and that a durable regional peace, security and stability is in everyone's interest.” PM Modi wrote.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!They also reiterated their commitment to continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas within the framework of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, a PMO statement added, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to urge protections for civilians in the fighting with Hamas, as Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City escalated along the northern border with Lebanon ahead of a speech planned later Friday by Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Hamas ally. It is his first public speech since Hamas attacked Israel last month, stoking fears the conflict could become a regional one 800 people - including hundreds of Palestinians with foreign passports and dozens of injured - have been allowed to leave the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing under an apparent agreement among the U.S., Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war reached 9,227, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.
