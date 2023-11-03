Haryana Govt Comes Down Heavily On Farmers, Imposes Fines Of ₹25 Lakh On Stubble Burning Offenders

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "To keep a check on paddy straw burning in the state, the Haryana Government is opting for stringent measures against farmers still continuing the practice. So far, the government has issued 939 challans and imposed fines of over ₹25.12 lakh on farmers practising stubble burning, officials told PTI on Friday has been a 38 percent reduction in stubble-burning incidents during the current harvesting season over the previous year, officials told PTI. However, stubble burning continues to be a common practice in Punjab and Haryana AQI Live updatesThe reduction in stubble burning falls short in front of the menace of low air quality. That's why Haryana Govt is now taking punitive actions against stubble-burning offenders Read: Stubble Burning: Farm fires down by 56% in Punjab, but Delhi continues to feel the impactGovt vigilant about AQI in the state: Haryana Chief SecretaryAmid rising concerns of deterioration of air quality in in the next two months, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal assured that the state government is vigilant about the air quality index (AQI) in the state. He also said that the government has implemented stricter measures to further reduce paddy straw burning Read: Does early harvest, stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana lead to more 'farm fires'? What Delhi's AQI data showsNot just Delhi, some places in Haryana have also reported air quality indices in the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories during the past few days burning is considered a major reason of air pollution in the state during winters. This year, the governmen was able to bring down the practise by 38%. Last year, a total of 2,083 cases of stubble burning, which decreased to 1,296 cases in 2023, the chief secretary said during a virtual meeting state government recently introduced the 'Haryana Ex-situ Management of Paddy Straw – 2023' scheme, which aims to ensure an adequate supply of paddy straw to biomass-based projects Chief Secretary also said that the Haryana Space Applications Centre is also monitoring paddy straw burning events on a real-time basis. The government has also deployed district/block-level enforcement teams and flying squads.

