Applying For Schengen Visa? These THREE Countries Offer Favorable Visa Opportunities For Indians

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Schengen visa application process for Indian citizens reveals varying rejection rates across European countries. While Iceland demonstrates an exceptionally low refusal rate, Germany and Switzerland also present favorable

SchengenVisaInfo recently ranked countries with the highest probability of granting Schengen Visas and cited that countries most likely to issue visa according to one's citizenship. And, here is a list of countries that have a considerably low rejection rate for visa applications from India:Out of 1,861 visa applicants from India, Iceland has rejected only 5.48% of them, translating into 102 denied applications. However, a reason for the low rejection rate from Iceland can be the relatively low number of applicants, but that is not the case for Germany, which is one of the top destinations for Indian applicants, the report said.

More specifically, out of 76,352 visa applicants, 8,615 were rejected by German authorities in 2022, accounting for a rejection rate of 11.2%.

Like Germany, Switzerland, which received a total of 106,025 visa applications from Indians, rejected only 13.1% of the requests, totalling 13,984 requests travelers from India wanting to go to Europe, getting a Schengen visa can take six months or longer do Schengen countries decide visa issuance?As per the Schengen Statistics, the three main countries that are more likely to issue a Schengen visa are Slovakia, Greece and Switzerland, considering a low rejection rate for visa applications. However, it mostly depends on one's citizenship exhibited a remarkably low visa rejection rate for ten nationalities, whereas Greece had a low rejection rate for nine. Switzerland also approved visa applications from six nationalities. Slovakia granted visas to a diverse group of applicants, including Turkish, South Africans, Filipinos, Indonesians, Kosovars, Khazaks, Lebanese, and Chinese nationals.

Greek authorities mainly approved visa applications from Egyptians and American residents, making them the top beneficiaries of Greek visas, according to SchengenVisaInfo.



