Bigg Boss 17: Has Salman Khan Invited Cristiano Ronaldo To Reality Show? Know Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Salman Khan and his recent meeting with global football legend Cristiano Ronaldo have sparked speculations of the footballer appearing on Bigg Boss 17. For the unversed, the Tiger 3 star crossed paths with CR7 and his partner Georgina Rodriguez in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at a boxing event last month. Photos and videos of them seated in the same row and even chatting surfaced online and went viral. Following their meeting, a Twitter (now known as X) user claimed that Salman had invited the international footballer to his show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner-YouTuber Elvish Yadav booked in Noida for rave parties with snake venom

Renowned Bigg Boss updates handle shared a picture of Salman with Cristiano and wrote, "Salman Bhai with Cristiano Ronaldo. Bhai invited Ronaldo to Weekend ka Vaar #BiggBoss17." While the speculation is interesting, the leading entertainment portal could not verify the claims at publishing.

For the unversed, Salman attended a boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou last month, attended by Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor. A video was shared online showing the trio in the same frame. A social media user took to Twitter, now known as X, to share a video in which Salman stood in the crowd while Ronaldo and McGregor held attention. In the video, Salman stood at a distance and sported a big smile while the duo pretended to have a showdown.

Meanwhile, besides Bigg Boss 17, Salman is preparing for the release of his highly-anticipated film Tiger 3. The film brings back Salman as Tiger and reunites him with Katrina Kaif, who reprises her role as Zoya. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi.

ALSO READ: 'Tiger 3' Promo: Salman Khan; Emran Hashmi ready for action-packed battle; Katrina Kaif to 'hunt down' enemies