PM Modi Likely To Carry Ram Lalla To Newly Built Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the grand inauguration of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya approaches, reports are buzzing with the news that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might be bestowed with the honor of personally carrying the sacred 'chal murti' or moveable idol of Lord Ram. This revered task involves moving the idol from the temporary temple to its consecrated place within the newly built Ram Mandir.

During the momentous Ram Temple consecration event slated for January 22, 2024, in Ayodhya, PM Modi is anticipated to bypass customary protocols and opt for a symbolic journey, covering a distance of over 500 meters on foot. This path leads from the makeshift temple to the inner sanctum of the newly constructed Ram Mandir. Accompanying PM Modi might be Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with the attendance of dignitaries including RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The central ritual, known as 'Pran Pratistha,' to consecrate the Shri Ram temple, is expected to take place between 11:45 am and 12:45 pm on January 22, with PM Modi presiding as the chief yajman or host. Eminent priests from across the country will participate in this consecration ceremony. One of the three five-foot idols, currently under sculpting, will be enshrined as the permanent deity (achal murti) within the sanctum sanctorum, while the 'chal murti' (the one currently venerated in the makeshift temple) will be positioned at a sacred location following prayers. The 'chat murti' will continue to appear alongside the permanent one on auspicious occasions throughout the year.

Reports have revealed that sculptors are crafting three separate Ram Lalla idols as per the Temple Trust's request. However, the trust has not yet made the final selection on which of the three idols will serve as the primary deity in the ground floor's garbha griha or sanctum sanctorum. It is expected that one of the two idols, sculpted from the finest marble of Rajasthan or the darkest granite from Karnataka, will be placed in the garbha-griha, but the formal decision will be announced later.

Once ready, the second idol will be positioned on the temple's first floor, and a Ram Darbar will be constructed on the second floor. The trust has scheduled a grand consecration ceremony for the day after Makar Sankranti in the following year. The new deity will be symbolically transported from Ayodhya and bathed in water from the sacred Saryu River, followed by numerous religious ceremonies leading up to the final prayers and Vedic rituals on January 22.

The trust will extend around 8,000 invitations nationwide, with 3,500 reserved for politicians, dignitaries, prominent individuals in the business and professional spheres, as well as Padma awardees. The remaining invitations will be sent to religious leaders, saints, and seers from various temples, as well as members of religious organizations and groups.