'Nahi Hu Fan': When Salman Khan Confessed Not Being 'Football' Fanatic In A Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo took the internet by storm after photos and videos of them attending a boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, which went viral on the internet, Salman was standing in the background as CR7 hugged others, which led to netizens speculating if the star footballer ignored the Bollywood superstar.

Amid this ongoing debate, a throwback video of Salman discussing football has resurfaced on the internet. In the video, Salman makes it crystal clear that he has no interest in football as he does not have any time and patience to sit and watch a football match.

Salman Khan, during a media promotional event for Kick in 2014, said, "Nahi hu fan main football ka (I am not a fan of football). I watch it sometimes, but I do not follow it." Pointing out towards Randeep Hooda, Salman said, "He is a football fan. I watched two matches with him. I understand it a little bit. But, I do not have the patience."

On the work front, Salman is currently busy with Bigg Boss 17. The new season began last month. He has reprised his weekend duties of hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar. The actor is also preparing to set fireworks at the box office this Diwali with the release of Tiger 3. The film brings back Salman as Tiger and reunites him with Katrina Kaif, who reprises her role as Zoya. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and written by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 is set to release on November 12.

