Who Is Elvish Yadav? What Happened To The Youtuber?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tension escalated around 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner Elvish Yadav when police raided a rave party in Noida late on November 2, arresting five persons. The YouTuber's name has also surfaced as one of those detained, and an investigation is underway.

Elvish Yadav is a Gurugram-based Indian singer and YouTuber. Salman Khan presented the reality programme 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', which brought Elvish to the attention of the country.

He was a wild card participant when he first appeared in the competition. Since starting his YouTube channel in 2016, he has amassed 13.2 million followers and 1.16 billion views.

He changed the name of his channel from Elvish Yadav to The Social Factory at first. His writing mostly focuses on innovative short films and flash fiction.



Five people were taken into custody when the police raided a rave party in Noida late on Nov 2. The police have also named Elvish, who can be seen with and holding a snake.

During the raids, nine snakes-five of which were cobras-and snake venom were found.

