Sara Ali Khan In Traditional: 7 Times We Swooned Over Her Outfits

Sara Ali Khan is famous for her girl-next-door nature. She is a fashionista in the true sense and carries of traditional and western attires with equal ease. Here are 7 attires that would make you swoon on her wardrobe choices

This violet Rajasthani bandhni printed suit set is 'oh so beautiful' and makes her look so serene

This Pink lehanga makes her look strikingly beautiful and accentuates her regalness in the best possible way

In this gorgeous Red Ghagra Choli, Sara is glowing. Newly wed brides can take an inspiration from her

This fresh look with a statement choker is surely serving some fashion goals

Sara Ali Khan in this quirky sari is an inspiration to let your inner child, if and when you wish fir it

This desi-look with oxidized jhumkas is traditional attire goals for sure