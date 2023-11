Kerala: KSRTC To Provide Special Services To Mysore, Bengaluru During Diwali; Check Timings And Schedule

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will provide special bus services from various centers in Kerala to Bengaluru and Mysore. The services will be available from November 5 to November 15. The KSRTC also informed that more services will be arranged according to the rush of passengers.

Additional services from Bengaluru and Mysore from 08.11.2023 to 15.11.2023

7 PM: Bengaluru-Kozhikode (via Kutta Mananthavady

)

8 PM:

Bengaluru - Kozhikode (via Kutta Mananthavady

)

8.50 PM: Bengaluru - Kozhikode (via Kutta, Mananthavady

)

10.50 PM: Bengaluru - Kozhikode (via Kutta, Mananthavady

)

8.45 PM: Bengaluru - Malappuram (via Kutta, Mananthavady

)

7.15 PM: Bengaluru - Thrissur (via Salem, Coimbatore, Palakkad)

9.15 PM: Bengaluru - Thrissur (via Salem, Coimbatore, Palakkad)

6.45 PM: Bengaluru - Ernakulam (via Salem, Coimbatore, Palakkad)

7.30 PM: Bengaluru - Ernakulam (via Salem, Coimbatore, Palakkad)

7.45 PM: Bengaluru - Ernakulam (via Salem, Coimbatore, Palakkad)

8.30 PM: Bengaluru - Ernakulam (via Salem, Coimbatore, Palakkad)

7.45 PM: Bengaluru - Kottayam (via Salem, Coimbatore, Palakkad)

9.40 PM: Bengaluru - Kannur (By Iritty)

10.15 PM: Bengaluru - Payyannur (via Cherupuzha)

6 PM : Bengaluru:

Thiruvananthapuram (via Nagercoil)

Additional services to Bengaluru and Mysore from 07.11.2023 to 14.11.2023

10.30 PM: Kozhikode -Bengaluru (via Mananthavady

, Kutta)

10.15 PM: Kozhikode -Bengaluru (via Mananthavady

, Kutta)

10.50 PM: Kozhikode -Bengaluru (via Mananthavady

, Kutta)

11:15 PM: Kozhikode - Bengaluru (via Mananthavady

, Kutta)

7.00 PM: Malappuram-Bengaluru (via Mananthavady

, Kutta)

7:15 PM: Thrissur -Bengaluru (via Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem)

07.45 PM: Thrissur -Bengaluru (via Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem)

6.30 PM: Ernakulam -Bengaluru (via Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem)

07.00 PM: Ernakulam - Bengaluru (via Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem)

7.15 PM: Ernakulam -Bengaluru (via Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem)

07.30 PM: Ernakulam -Bengaluru (via Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem)

06.10 PM: Kottayam -Bengaluru (via Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem)

07:00 PM: Kannur -Bengaluru (By Iritty)

10.10 PM: Kannur-Bengaluru (By IrItty)

05:30 PM: Payyannur-Bengaluru (Via Cherupuzha)

08.00 PM: Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru(via Nagercoil, Madurai)

Passengers can book the ticket through and the mobile app ' ENTE KSRTC Neo-oprs'.