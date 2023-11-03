Popular Front Held Weapons Training Camps In Jaipur And Kota, Says NIA After Arresting Duo

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken significant steps in addressing security concerns by arresting two individuals, Vajid Ali and Mubarik Ali, accused of organizing weapons training camps in Jaipur and Kota. These camps aimed to provide weapons training to young cadres associated with the banned Popular Front of India, with the long-term goal of establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047 and overthrowing the democratically elected central government through violent means.

Investigations have revealed the involvement of trio -- identified as Mohammad Ashif a.k.a. Asif, Sadiq Sarraf, and Mohd Sohail -- all members and trained cadres of the Popular Front of India. These individuals conspired to recruit members to the organization for the purpose of committing violent acts designed to instill fear in the general public. Their activities extended to inciting religious hatred, radicalizing Muslim youth, organizing training camps, and fundraising for terrorist acts.

In the pursuit of their conspiracy, Sadiq Sarraf and Mohammad Ashif played key roles in radicalizing Muslim youth for unlawful activities and terrorism across India, including Rajasthan. The arrest of Vajid Ali and Mubarik Ali, in conjunction with the previously charged individuals, reveals the seriousness of the threat posed by the Popular Front's agenda and activities.



The group has been actively involved in organizing weapons training camps, diverting funds meant for charitable purposes to support their violent agenda, and actively promoting the establishment of Islamic rule.

It's essential to note that the Popular Front of India was banned by the Narendra Modi government in September 2022.

