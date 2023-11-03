Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding NEW photos

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The well-known Telugu film industry stars Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on November 1. In front of their friends and personal family, they tied the knot.
In their wedding portraits, the newlyweds were glowing. The first picture shows the couple strolling together, with Lavanya grinning sweetly.
