Staying Calm To Validating: 7 Right Ways To Respond To An Angry Child

Rather than reacting with anger, it's vital to help children handle their emotions constructively. Discover 7 effective ways to respond to an angry child.

Your first step should be to remain calm yourself. Your child's anger may trigger your own emotions, but reacting with anger or frustration will only escalate the situation.

Show empathy by actively listening to your child. Let them express their feelings and concerns without interruption. Say things like, "I understand you're feeling upset right now."

Create a safe environment where your child feels comfortable expressing their emotions. Let them know it's okay to be angry, and you're there to support them.

Teach them that anger is a normal emotion, but how they express and manage it matters.

Encourage deep breathing, counting to ten, or taking a break when they're upset.



Express your feelings using "I" statements when addressing the issue that triggered their anger, e.g., "I get upset when toys are left out; I'd like help cleaning up,"



Establish clear and consistent rules and consequences for inappropriate behavior. Let your child know what behavior is unacceptable.

Encourage your child to find solutions to the issue that triggered their anger. This helps them develop problem-solving skills and gives them a sense of control.