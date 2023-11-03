10 Ailments To Watch Out For Amid Delhi's Severe Air Quality

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The air quality has deteriorated to the point where comparisons to a 'gas chamber' have been made. The city has experienced over five consecutive days of 'very poor' air quality, raising concerns about various health issues due to prolonged exposure to pollutants

With the air quality being severely compromised, residents are at risk of various health ailments due to prolonged exposure to pollutants and particulate matter. Here are 10 common ailments to watch out for:

Respiratory Infections: Severe air pollution can increase the risk of respiratory infections, such as bronchitis and pneumonia.

Exacerbation of Asthma: Individuals with asthma may experience worsened symptoms, including increased wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Flare-ups: Those with COPD are more likely to experience exacerbations of their condition during periods of poor air quality.

Cardiovascular Problems: Air pollution can lead to cardiovascular issues, including heart attacks, strokes, and high blood pressure.

Allergies and Sinusitis: Poor air quality can trigger or worsen allergies and sinus problems, causing symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, and sinus congestion.

Eye and Throat Irritation: Residents may experience eye irritation, redness, and sore throat due to air pollutants.

Decreased Lung Function: Prolonged exposure to severe air pollution can lead to reduced lung function, particularly in children.

Increased Risk of Lung Cancer: Long-term exposure to air pollution is associated with an elevated risk of lung cancer.

Mental Health Issues: Research suggests that poor air quality can contribute to increased stress, anxiety, and mood disorders.

Premature Mortality: Severe air pollution can lead to premature mortality, especially among vulnerable populations.