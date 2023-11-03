Top 5 Comforting Dishes For Soothing An Upset Stomach

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) When you're not feeling well in the stomach, it's essential to consume easily digestible and mild foods. Indian cuisine offers several dishes that are gentle on the stomach and can help soothe digestive discomfort.

Here are five Indian dishes to consider.

A plain, well-cooked dal (lentil soup) can be very soothing for an upset stomach. Opt for mild and well-cooked versions like moong dal (split yellow lentils) or masoor dal.

Curd rice is a South Indian dish made from rice and yogurt. It is known for its cooling properties and can be particularly helpful if you have an upset stomach.

Kadhi is a yogurt-based curry that is often light on spices. Adding vegetables to khadi can make it more nutritious and easier on the stomach.



Poha is a flattened rice dish that's easy to prepare and gentle on the stomach. It's often seasoned with mild spices, peanuts, and curry leaves.



Khichdi is a simple and nourishing dish made from rice and lentils. It's easy to digest and provides a good balance of carbohydrates and protein.

