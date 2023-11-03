Century Financial joins hands with Zomato UAE to Serve Up Engaging Experiences this Cricket Season

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) As the global appeal of cricket continues to rise, Century Financial, UAE’s leading financial consultancy firm, has joined hands with Zomato UAE to present cricket enthusiasts with an exclusive opportunity to win an array of exciting prizes, including electronics, an international trip, World Cup tickets, and a grand cash prize of AED 25,000 from Century Financial!



With cricket's global popularity soaring to new heights and an extensive fan base within the diverse Asian, British, and South African communities in the UAE, the initiative aims to tap into the fervor surrounding the ongoing ICC World Cup Cricket tournament.



Cricket, holding an impressive 30% share of the fan following among the estimated 2.2 million active sports fans in the UAE, makes this initiative an unmissable experience for cricket aficionados. It promises to bring cricket lovers closer to the action and adds an extra layer of excitement to the ongoing cricketing frenzy in the region.



CALLING UAE RESIDENTS TO PARTICIPATE

Called "Century Financial Zomato Hand Cricket," this opportunity allows cricket fanatics and nostalgia enthusiasts to relive their childhood while unlocking incredible rewards. Hand cricket, also known as finger cricket, is a simple yet entertaining game that mimics the sport of cricket, using just hands or fingers as the playing equipment.



The rules are straightforward: two players display scores on their respective fingers, and if the scores match, the batsman is declared out. Otherwise, the batsman's score adds to the total runs of the batting team. It's a game of chance and strategy that captures the essence of cricket without the need for any special equipment or a large playing area.



To participate, users need only open the Zomato app and step onto the virtual pitch to play hand cricket. The more runs they score, the closer they get to unlocking a treasure trove of prizes, including electronics, an international trip, World Cup tickets, and a grand cash prize of AED 25,000 courtesy Century Financial



During the contest period from October 18th to November 19th,2023, players can compete for prizes worth AED 350,000, including exciting daily rewards.



Sharad VK, Marketing Director at Century Financial, stated, “We understand the sentiments of the sizeable cricket-crazy community in the UAE. This initiative is our way of embracing the cricket fervour and connecting with lovers of the sport in the country. We see a lot of similarities in Hand Cricket and Trading. While one is all about calculated risks and investment strategy, the other is a fun game of guessing numbers. At Century Financial, we appreciate both the thrill and the discipline that make each unique!”



A spokesperson from Zomato UAE added, "Zomato is known for its unique contests that enhance user engagement on the app, and cricket generates a lot of fun and excitement among our users in the UAE. Zomato's Hand Cricket Campaign is a ticket to nostalgia and rewards like never before."



In a world where global financial markets and cricket pitches rarely intersect, Century Financial and Zomato UAE have come together to create an exhilarating playing field as thrilling as a last-ball thriller. As the cricketing season sweeps through the UAE, this unique partnership promises to add zesty spins and swings to the game.

