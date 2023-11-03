US deplores death of Iranian girl after metro incident: ‘Deeply saddened

(MENAFN- Daily News Jmmu) The United States on Sunday deplored the death a day earlier of a young Iranian girl, Armita Garawand, who had lingered in a coma after a controversial incident in Tehran's metro.



"I am deeply saddened to learn that Amita Geravand has died after being beaten by Iran's morality police for not wearing a hijab in public," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on X, the former Twitter, using a variant spelling of her name.



"Iran's state sponsored violence against its own people is appalling and underscores the fragility of the regime."



Garawand, a 17-year-old from Iran's Kurdish region, had been in a coma in Tehran's Fajr hospital since October 1 after losing consciousness in the city's metro. She was declared brain-dead a week ago.



The circumstances surrounding the incident were deeply disputed. A surveillance video widely circulated on social media showed Garawand, who was not wearing a veil, being carried from the metro after losing consciousness



