APAC Dominated the Testing, Inspection and Certification Market

The size of the testing, inspection and certification market will power at a compound annual growth rate of 3.3% during 2022-2030, to touch a value of USD 289.8 billion by 2030.



This is owing to the surging demand for quality products, mounting construction activities, escalating healthcare infrastructure, growing modes of public transportation, and surging engagement of enterprises in safe and effective TIC practices.



Further, governments’ strict regulations for quality assurance of pharmaceutical products and the growing end-use sectors such as consumer goods & retail due to expanding consumer base are responsible for the growth of the industry.



The medical and life sciences category witnessed the fastest growth during the forecast period, advancing at a CAGR of more than 4%. This is due to the surging need for medical equipment, including PPE kits, ventilators, sterilizers, oxygen cylinders, masks, and others.



The construction category will go through significant growth in the coming years. This growth is due to the growing infrastructural practices primarily in developing nations, high requirements for quality assurance, high construction spending and development programs run by governments, and the growing industrial and manufacturing sectors.



The food & beverages category contributes significant revenue This is because this sector needs close monitoring of quality adherence, dependability, and product lifecycle.



The in-house category accounted for a larger revenue share, over 60%. This is owing to its several advantages, such as on-site availability, flexibility to employ expertise, and setting up particular processes in accordance with an organization’s requirements and objectives.



The outsourced category will witness faster growth in the coming years. This is due to its cost-efficiency, less resource requirement, and growing trend for outsourcing services, along with an upsurge in the number of outsourcing companies.



The certification services category will witness the fastest growth in the coming years. This can be due to the mounting requirement for product certification, the increasing number of authorities that approve certifications in the related field of operation, the growing agriculture & food industry that needs certifications by several authorities.



The testing services category accounted for the largest revenue share. This is due to the widespread utilization of such services in the manufacturing, energy & utilities, oil & gas, and automotive industries.



The inspection services category will record significant growth in the coming years. This can be due to the burgeoning demand for these services for product inspection, quality control, supplier audits, and others, to ensure the quality of end products.



The APAC accounted for the largest revenue share, around 40%, in testing, inspection and certification market. This is due to the upsurge in economic development in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.



The growing end-use industries, including consumer goods & retail, industrial & manufacturing, and IT & telecommunication; and the rising consumer spending associated with the increase in per capita income also adding to region’s growth.



The surging demand for good-quality products globally, escalating construction activities and increasing healthcare infrastructure are the factors which will lead the industry toward a promising future.





