(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks in Play

11/3/2023 - 9:51 AM EST - Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. : Today announced that Luminosity Gaming, the Company's esports brand and one of the largest esports organizations in the world, has returned to Rocket League after a one-year hiatus. In connection with its return, Luminosity Gaming has secured two of the top North American competitors and former OpTic Gaming team members Retals and MaJicBear, positioning Luminosity to be immediately competitive in the North American scene. Luminosity Gaming expects to add a third team member in the coming weeks. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. shares T.EGLX are trading up $0.01 at $0.37.

