(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Restaurant Brands International Posts Mixed Q3 Results
Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International (QSR) has reported mixed third-quarter financial results.
The Toronto-based company that also owns Burger King, Popeyes chicken, and Firehouse Subs, announced earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 U.S. versus $0.86 U.S. that was expected.
However, revenue in the quarter came in at $1.84 billion U.S., which was below the $1.87 billion U.S. consensus expectation of analysts.
Restaurant Brands International blamed the revenue miss on disappointing same-store sales growth at Burger King.
However, while the company's Q3 sales missed forecasts they did rise 6.4% from a year earlier.
Overall, Restaurant Brands reported same-store sales growth of 7% for the quarter.
Burger King's same-store sales grew 7.2%, falling short of estimates for growth of 8.6%. Tim Hortons' same-store sales growth of 6.8% met analyst expectations.
Popeyes was Restaurant Brands' only chain to outperform expectations for same-store sales growth, coming in at 7%, which was higher than forecasts of 5% growth.
Restaurant Brands International is in the midst of a multi-year refresh of Burger King as it tries to revive the quick service chain's fortunes.
The stock of Restaurant Brands International has gained 17% over the last 12 months to trade at $94.98 per share.
MENAFN03112023000212011056ID1107367971
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.