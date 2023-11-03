(MENAFN- Baystreet) Wearable Devices Trumpets Purchase Order

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) saw its shares inch past breakeven Friday, as the technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced the receipt of a purchase order for its evaluation kit samples and dedicated evaluation software from a prominent Japanese industrial automation company. This automation company, which is renowned for enhancing worldwide manufacturing productivity and efficiency through its cutting-edge sensing and control technology, is set to usher in a transformative phase for robot control applications using Wearable Devices' pioneering technology.

This purchase order is the result of Wearable Devices' intensive market initiatives in the Asian region, with a specific emphasis on the Japanese market. A pivotal factor driving this purchase order was Wearable Devices' impactful participation at the XR FAIR conference held in Tokyo in June 2023.

In the initial phase, the Japanese industrial automation company's development team is geared up to utilize evaluation kit samples to showcase the versatility and advanced capabilities of Wearable Devices' technology to its management.

According to Friday's,“Wearable Devices remains committed to driving innovation and bridging technological gaps across industries. With this purchase order, the Company is poised to further cement its position as a key player in the global wearable technology landscape.”

WLDS shares captured two cents, or 3.5%, at first on Friday, to 63 cents.

