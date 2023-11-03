(MENAFN- Baystreet) Energy Transfer Completes Crestwood Merger

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) shares were flat Friday, on announcing today the completion of its previously announced merger with Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The merger was approved by Crestwood unitholders at its special meeting of unitholders held on October 30, 2023. Effective with the opening of the market on Friday, Crestwood's common units and preferred units ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Holders of Crestwood common units received 2.07 Energy Transfer common units for each Crestwood common unit held by them (the“Common Unit Merger Consideration”). Additionally, each outstanding Crestwood preferred unit was, at the election of the holder of such Crestwood preferred unit, either, (i) converted into a new preferred unit of Energy Transfer that has substantially similar terms, including with respect to economics and structural protections, as the Crestwood preferred units; (ii) redeemed in exchange for $9.857484 in cash plus accrued and unpaid distributions to the date of such redemption; or (iii) converted into a Crestwood common unit at the then-applicable conversion ratio of one Crestwood common unit for ten Crestwood preferred units, and such Crestwood common units then received the Common Unit Merger Consideration.

The new Energy Transfer preferred units will be Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Units and will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol“ETprI”.

As to the common shares, ET dropped two cents to begin Friday at $13.62.

