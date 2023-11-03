Trans Peshawar Secures Rs 1 Billion Funding To Ensure Uninterrupted BRT Operations

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Trans Peshawar has successfully secured funding of Rs 1 billion to support the operations of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated this substantial budget to maintain the efficient functioning of the BRT service.

As stated by the Trans Peshawar spokesperson, this budget allocation will cover the operational costs of the Peshawar BRT service from November 2023 to February 2024. It's important to clarify that there is no truth to the circulating rumors suggesting that the BRT service is facing closures or restrictions due to financial constraints.

Also Read: Mass Afghan Repatriation: Over 19,000 Return Home via Torkham

Special Assistant for Transport and Housing, Zafarullah Khan, emphasized the significance of the Peshawar BRT service, noting that it currently caters to the travel needs of approximately 300,000 passengers daily. Any disruptions or even a brief period of service closure could have a significant impact on the daily lives of Peshawar's residents.

Furthermore, Khan expressed that the Finance Ministry has played a crucial role in ensuring the prompt disbursement of funds for this vital service. The Caretaker Government is dedicated to maintaining the uninterrupted provision of high-quality travel facilities to the people of Peshawar.