British Intelligence Names Factors Preventing Ukraine, Russia From Breaching Front Line

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Neither Ukrainian nor Russian forces are capable of breaking through the front line in Ukraine due to credible air defenses of both sides and a long contact line that they need to hold.

That's according to the UK Defense Ministry , which refers to intelligence data, Ukrinform reports.

British intelligence officials believe that operations in recent weeks have seen the continuation of a trend which has been identified since early in the war: other factors being equal, the balance of land combat generally favors the defending force.

According to the report, in the south, the Ukrainian advance remains relatively static between the two main lines of Russia's well-prepared defensive positions. Around the Donbas town of Avdiivka, a large-scale Russian assault has floundered on strong Ukrainian defenses.

"A major factor in this phenomenon has highly likely been the relative side-lining of tactical air power: both sides have maintained credible air defenses, preventing combat jets from providing effective air support for assaults," British intelligence said.

"Above all, the geographic size of the conflict has hampered the offensives: both sides have struggled to assemble uncommitted striking forces capable of a breakthrough because most of their mobilized troops are needed to hold the 1,200km line of contact," the report said.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine