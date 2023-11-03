Cabinet Of Ministers Extends State Program Of Providing Housing For Young People Until 2026

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is extending the state program to provide housing for young people until 2026, thanks to which more than UAH 1 billion will be invested in housing construction.

This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting on Friday, Ukrinform reported.

"Another field that we support and which has important economic and social significance is housing construction. Today, the government will extend the state program to provide housing for young people until 2026, which will allow hundreds of young Ukrainian families to receive preferential loans for their own homes. Thanks to this program, more than UAH 1 billion will be invested in housing construction, which means new jobs, taxes, and community development," Shmyhal said.

He added that the program provides co-financing from local budgets, "and communities should actively use this opportunity."

"We expect local authorities to be much more active, because no one should be more interested in young families living and working in their community," Shmyhal said.

