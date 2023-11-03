Government Approves Action Plan For Implementation Of OECD Program For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a plan of measures to implement a four-year country program of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for Ukraine.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The government today approved a plan of measures to implement the OECD program for Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the program was launched in the summer and it paves the way for Ukraine's entry into the organization.

"The plan contains 129 points in various areas: from state regulation to the development of science and education. We are talking about high-quality, time-tested state policies that will help us build a modern, efficient state," Shmyhal said.

He added that the OECD is a "club of successful countries" that accounts for more than 62% of global GDP.

"Ukraine's membership in the organization (OECD) is a marker of its readiness to join the EU and a signal to foreign companies that our country is a promising place for investments," Shmyhal said.