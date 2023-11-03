               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Zelensky Replaces Commander Of Special Operations Forces


11/3/2023 10:09:08 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Major General Viktor Khorenko as commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Colonel Serhii Lupanchuk in his place.

The decrees to that effect, No. 727/2023 and No. 728/2023 , have been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

Khorenko, a participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war, was appointed commander of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces on July 25, 2022.

