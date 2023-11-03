New UK, Germany Partnership To Boost Renewable Energy, Energy Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- New partnership between the United Kingdom and Germany governments has been agreed on Friday to help secure safe, affordable and clean energy for consumers in both nations for the long term and bolster energy security.

In a statement, UK Department of Energy Security and Net Zero said, "Under the new partnership signed in London by Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho and Germany's Vice Chancellor, Robert Habeck, the UK and Germany have reaffirmed their shared ambition and commitment to net zero and progressing the energy transition."

"Europe's 2 largest economies have also doubled down on commitments made under the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees," the statement added.

The energy and climate partnership sees both countries commit to enhance cooperation in renewables, notably offshore wind and electricity interconnection, to remove regulatory barriers and accelerate deployment of offshore hybrid projects.

Second, share industry knowledge and expertise to improve the exploration of carbon capture, utilization and storage, including the cross-border transport of CO2.

Third, strengthen and promote regional and global energy security, including discussions on winter preparedness, security of infrastructure and supply chains.

Fourth, share best practices and lessons learned on industrial, buildings and heat de-carbonization, energy efficiency and net zero policies and strategies. (end)

