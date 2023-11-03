Jordanians Take To Streets In Solidarity With Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra)-- Jordanians continued their protests in solidarity with Gaza and against the Israeli aggression that has taken thousands of innocent civilian lives there.In Amman, after Friday prayer, a protest was started at the Grand Husseini Mosque in downtown Amman, in which the participants denounced the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza, remembering the martyrs of the Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army - in Jerusalem and their sacrifices in defense of Palestine.Waving Jordanian and Palestinian flags, protesters called for halting the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and protecting civilians.Also in Amman, another protest took place after following Friday prayers, in front of the Al-Kalouti Mosque in the Rabieh area, in support of the Palestinian people against the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.