Turkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency (TİKA) Provides Bicycles For 200 Female Students In Malawi

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided 200 female students in Malawi with bicycles, within the scope of the“Bicycle Support for Female Students Project”.

“Bicycle Support for Female Students Project” is a solution for one of the primary problems in education in Sub-Saharan African countries, and it intends to make it easier for young girls to access education.

Female students who have to walk for kilometers to go to and return from school are struggling to continue their education because of this long journey. It causes a disadvantage in education, especially for young girls. The long time spent on the way to school causes the young girls, who are also usually responsible for housework, to drop out or be absent from school.

The project carried out by TİKA aims to make it easy and safe for female students in Malawi to go to their school. Within the scope of the“Bicycle Support for Female Students Project” carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Embassy in Lusaka, 200 female students were provided with bicycles.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Lusaka, İstem Cırcıroğlu and Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Malawi, Aisha Adams, were present during the delivery ceremony of the bicycles.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).