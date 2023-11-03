Remittance Fintech App Minit Money Launches Money Sending To Zambia

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Blockchain remittance app Minit Money ( ) announced today that it has opened its first Southern Africa remittance corridor, enabling Zambians living in South Africa to easily and affordably send money home.

Speaking from the Africa Fintech Summit

( ) in Lusaka, Zambia today, Minit Money Co-founder and CEO Angus Brown ( ) said,“We're delighted to announce the launch of Minit Money's ability to serve the Zambian diaspora community in South Africa. We have experienced significant growth in our existing corridors of Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Cameroon, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast & Kenya and the Zambia launch marks our first foray into the Southern Africa region.”

South Africa and Zambia have a long history of cooperation. During the apartheid era in South Africa, Zambia played a pivotal role in supporting the South African liberation movement. As a neighbouring country with a commitment to justice and equality, Zambia provided refuge and assistance to anti-apartheid activists, including prominent figures like Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo.

South Africa and Zambia share a strong economic connection, primarily driven by the copper mining industry. Zambia is one of the world's leading copper producers, while South Africa is a key player in the mining and metallurgy sectors. This collaboration saw South African mining companies investing in Zambia's copper industry, fostering technological advancements, and promoting job creation. The economic ties extend to infrastructure development, with South African companies involved in building and upgrading transportation networks and power supply in Zambia, supporting the efficient extraction and export of copper resources. This economic partnership not only benefits both nations but also contributes to the growth and sustainability of the global copper market. Many Zambians have family members who have found work in South Africa's economic hubs.

Minit Money provides an easy-to-use consumer digital remittance app that leverages blockchain technology to make sending money easy, fast and low-cost. The launch of the South Africa to Zambia corridor is set to create significant savings for users, improve sending speeds and provide a seamless user experience for Zambians living in South Africa.

About Minit Money:

Minit Money was created in 2019 by Africans, for Africans, to help them support their loved ones back home. We recognise the challenges posed to people who have started life in another country, and how important the emotional ties are back to the homeland.

Minit Money helps people send money across Africa in minutes. The easy-to-use Minit Money app provides secure and reliable money transfers at affordable rates, and is available free to download from all the App Stores.

