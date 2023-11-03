Turkish President Presents TOGG Electric Car To Kazakh President (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented a Turkish-made TOGG electric car to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

The president of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude and congratulated his colleague on the successful launch of mass production of electric vehicles.

Astana hosted the 10th anniversary summit of the Organization of Turkic States under the slogan "Turkic Century" on November 3, which was also attended by the president of Türkiye.