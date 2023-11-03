Kuleba Meets With Rheinmetall CEO: Ukraine Will Have More Weapons And Ammunition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba discussed ways to further bolster the German and Ukrainian defense industries alliance with Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger.

“Focused meeting in Berlin with Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger. Ukraine will have more weapons and ammunition to defend itself, protect civilians and infrastructure from Russian attacks. We discussed ways to further bolster the German and Ukrainian defense industries alliance,” Kuleba posted on X .

As reported, Kuleba is visiting Berlin on November 2-3. He holds meetings with German politicians and also took part in the European conference at the ministerial level devoted to the issues of EU reform and enlargement policy. In addition, the minister gave several interviews to German media.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine