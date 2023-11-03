301 People Prosecuted For Political Reasons In Crimea During Occupation Human Rights Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the period of occupation, 301 people have been prosecuted for political reasons in Crimea, including 202 representatives of the Crimean Tatar people.

"To date, according to the Crimean Tatar Resource Center data, 301 political prisoners have been prosecuted in criminal 'cases' during the occupation of Crimea, 202 of them are representatives of the Crimean Tatar people," the Crimean Tatar Resource Center posted on Facebook .

It is noted that 147 people have been convicted and serve their sentences in penal facilities, 99 of them are Crimean Tatars.

According to human rights defenders, 34 persons have restrictions or a probationary period, 19 of them are Crimean Tatars.

In addition, 35 political prisoners stay in pre-trial detention centers, 24 of them are Crimean Tatars.

A total of 53 people were released, 33 of them are Crimean Tatars. Thirty-two persons are being prosecuted, 26 of them are Crimean Tatars.

More detailed information about Kremlin prisoners can be obtained from the clickable chart "Victims of the occupation of Crimea", which is constantly updated on the CRC website.

As reported, more than 5,000 human rights violations had been registered in the temporarily occupied Crimea over the past 9.5 years, and they mostly concern representatives of the Crimean Tatar people.