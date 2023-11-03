President Visits Training Center For Missile Forces And Artillery Units

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery and the Engineering Troops Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited one of the training centers for missile forces and artillery units and examined the latest models of artillery and engineering weaponry, as well as military equipment in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Chief of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Baranov briefed the Head of State on the specifics of using artillery weaponry and equipment, including the AS-90 self-propelled howitzer, D-30 howitzer, 2S22 Bohdana self-propelled howitzer, PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer, and the UAV launch system Shark,” the President's Office informs .

He also informed Zelenskyy about the quantities of such weaponry required for the military.

Chief of Engineering Troops and Head of the Engineering Troops Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Yakovets introduced the President to samples of engineering equipment, including the Wisent 1 engineering tank, MaxxPro armored vehicle with a mine-clearing trawl Spark, demining machines Ahlmann 12BS and GCS-200, and the tank bridge layer Biber.

Yakovets provided detailed information to Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the use of robotic systems for humanitarian demining in the de-occupied territories and in areas near active combat zones.

He highlighted the Shredder engineering tank as one of the best examples. According to him, active training of personnel in its use is currently ongoing.

The President was also shown the cooperation between artillery and engineering troops in performing combat tasks, including suppressing enemy firing positions, setting up mine-explosive barriers, and occupying hostile positions.

Following the live firing demonstrations, the missile forces personnel presented the Head of State with a tablet engraved with engraving, while the engineers handed over their logo and flag.

Ukraine marks the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery and the Engineering Troops Day on November 3.