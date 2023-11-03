EIB Ready To Cover Half Of Cost Of Internet Cable Under Black Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"The European Investment Bank (EIB) is ready to cover half of
the cost of the Internet cable, which will be laid under the Black
Sea, at a total cost of 45 million euros," German Foreign Minister
Annalena Berbock says with reference to German media, Azernews reports.
"The Internet cable, which is planned to be laid along the
bottom of the Black Sea as part of the EU's Global Gateway program,
will cover Armenia and Azerbaijan and connect these countries with
us. The EIB is ready to cover about half of the total costs, which
will amount to 45 million euros," the minister said before her
visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan.
It should be noted that the German Foreign Minister will visit
Armenia on November 3 and Azerbaijan on November 4.
Earlier "The Financial Times" with reference to the documents of
the European Commission, reported that the EU plans to lay an
Internet cable under the Black Sea to improve relations with
Georgia and reduce dependence on the lines passing through Russia.
The length of the cable will be 1,100 kilometers.
The EIB is one of the world's largest public banks, with around
EUR550 billion in assets. It operates in 118 countries, with its
activities outside Europe representing only around 10 percent of
its portfolio.
In 2021, the EIB provided EUR10.8 billion of financing outside
the European Union, UK and EFTA. The bank is a key partner of Team
Europe, investing in thousands of companies and projects across the
EU and beyond.
The EIB is committed to fighting climate change and investing in
sustainable growth. In 2021, the bank invested EUR94.9 billion in
financing, supporting sustainable and inclusive growth in Europe
and beyond.
The EIB is also working to become a development bank with a
focus on high-impact interventions. In 2022, the EIB increased its
financing outside the EU from EUR 7.2 billion in 2021 to EUR 9.18
billion.
The bank is also increasing its risk profile and presence on the
ground through regional hubs. In January 2022, the EIB launched EIB
Global, its new branch for external lending. However, its strategy
remains elusive, and its head has yet to be appointed.
The EIB is committed to becoming a development bank, but it
remains to be seen if it will be able to make the
transformation.
