Zahid Oruj: Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Sector Has Dozens Of Products That Can Be Turned Into Brands

There are dozens of products in the non-oil-and-gas sector that
Azerbaijan can turn into a brand, MP Zahid Oruj said at the joint
meeting of the Milli Majlis's (Azerbaijani Parliament) Legal Policy
and State Building, Defense, Security and Combating Corruption,
International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations, and Human
Rights Committees.
He noted that if Azerbaijan can turn these products into brands,
the pressure would not fall only on the oil sector, 50 percent of
the country's GDP would not be formed by only one sector.
"There is an issue called average profitability syndrome. For
example, Turkiye occupies one of the first places in the world in
the export of hazelnuts. But for a long time, Turkish hazelnuts are
only raw materials. therefore, it earns only 3 billion US dollars.
But this hazelnut occupies a special place in the products of a
famous company like "Natella". The company that transmits it earns
11 billion US dollars," Z. Oruj added.
