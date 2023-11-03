France Storm Cuts Power To 523,000 Homes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- Associated with strong winds and rain, storm Ciaran, which has slammed several countries around western Europe, has cut power to more than 500,000 households, according to French authorities.

Speaking to BFMTV news channel, French Government Spokesperson Olivier Veran said 523,000 houses, including 350,000 in westernmost Bretagne, have been without power since the storm lashed out at France.

He added that French emergency agencies are struggling to fix the problem.

Storm Ciaran has caused the death of at least 10,000 people and caused damage to utilities and houses in France, Italy and Belgium. (end)

