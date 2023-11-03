Sterlington Welcomes Todd Mcclelland As Partner In Data Privacy, AI And Litigation Practices

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) New York, November 3, 2023 – Sterlington, an international law firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd McClelland as a Partner in Sterlington's Cybersecurity, Data Privacy, AI and Litigation practices. As a recognized leader in cybersecurity and data privacy, Todd's expertise will strengthen Sterlington's capabilities in these strategic areas of focus for the firm.

Todd advises companies on complex legal issues related to cybersecurity breaches and compliance, data privacy compliance, AI, and technology transactions. He is also an experienced litigator. His clients include cybersecurity product providers, retailers, financial institutions, and traditional brick-and-mortar companies.

Prior to joining Sterlington, Todd was at McDermott, Will & Emery where he led the firm's Global Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice Group. Todd has been recognized, among others, by The Legal 500 US and The Best Lawyers in America for Privacy and Data Security. He was also named“Lawyer of the Year” in IT Outsourcing Law. He holds a J.D. from Florida State University and a B.S. from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech).

Commenting on the appointments, Chris Harrison, founding partner of Sterlington said“We are thrilled to welcome Todd McClelland to Sterlington. His deep understanding of cybersecurity, data privacy, and technology law, coupled with his litigation experience, helps to enhance Sterlington's commitment to delivering excellence in legal services”.

About Sterlington PLLC

Sterlington PLLC is an international law firm with leading capabilities in sophisticated litigation and transactional work, and legal operations outsourcing. With deep experience and specialized skills across multiple practices and industries, our team helps clients around the world to achieve their business goals. Visit us at .