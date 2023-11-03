Winter Warfare: Which Side Has The Edge In Ukraine?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As the bitter cold of winter settles in and average temperatures range between -4.8 and 2°C, both Ukrainian and Russian troops are preparing for a new phase of the war.

Freezing temperatures, which can sometimes drop as low as -20°C , can hamper the performance of weapons and equipment . Ammunition can lose responsiveness and accuracy, meaning more is required. Wear and tear of equipment increases and battery life decreases, leading to increased maintenance, which is also more difficult in wintertime .

Drones, especially smaller ones such as the DJI Mavic series which Ukrainian troops are using, become harder to operate in low temperatures and wind or snow, reducing surveillance capabilities.

But these conditions can also limit the movement and use of heavy equipment, such as tanks and (especially towed) artillery. This can directly affect military operations as mobility is crucial in warfare , so that the troops can advance or retreat. Winter weather risks locking down the frontlines .

Frostbitten fighters

Winter landscapes, snow and lack of foliage require new types of camouflage to prevent detection by enemy forces . Another limiting factor in winter is the risk of frostbite and hypothermia among soldiers.

Aside from physical effects, wet and cold can also affect the morale of the troops . While this is a psychological factor, its importance should not be underestimated as low morale can lead to decreased battle effectiveness .

To avoid this, undertaking preparatory measures for both personnel and equipment is essential, as this may go a long way to determining success in winter campaigns. This includes not only switching to winter uniforms but training for operating in winter as well as preparing the equipment for colder temperatures.

Ukraine's military leaders claim to be prepared for a winter war. Photo: Ukrinform / Alamy via The Conversation