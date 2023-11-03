Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 2nd November 2023). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,416.6 2.4% 55.6% RSISX USD Index 1,392.9 2.4% 79.8%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 5,459.4 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 4.1 # of Traded Companies 56 Traded Shares (mn)/d 6,460 # of Companies (Up) 26 Total Trades (#/d) 3,297 # of Companies (Down) 19 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 18,232 # of Companies (Not changed) 11 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 13,812 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 4 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 9

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Baghdad for Packing Materials (NR) IBPM 2.400 20.0% 20.0% Dar Al-Salam for Insurance NDSA 0.710 18.3% 10.9% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 0.990 8.8% 71.4% Palestine Hotel (UCM) HPAL 20.500 7.9% 44.4% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 2.600 6.1% 162.6% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al -Khazer for Construction M. IKHC 1.500 -14.3% -23.1% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 9.500 -14.1% -6.4% AL-Badia for General Trans. (UCM) SBAG 0.580 -13.4% 52.6% Al Taif Islamic Bank BTIB 0.700 -10.3% -30.0% Modern Sewing IMOS 10.500 -9.5% 97.7% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 983.0 744.7 18.0% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 857.2 649.4 15.7% Economy Bank BEFI 580.2 439.5 10.6% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 549.8 416.6 10.1% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 465.0 352.2 8.5%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,153 2,833.7 2,146.8 51.9% Agriculture 796 898.3 680.5 16.5% Hotels&Tourism 361 557.3 422.2 10.2% Telecom 293 550.2 416.8 10.1% Industry 559 549.2 416.1 10.1% Services 98 59.4 45.0 1.1% Insurance 37 11.2 8.5 0.2% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 3,297 5,459.4 4,135.9 100.0%

Weekly News from Iraq

Iraq Stock Exchange

National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) has formally joined KRG's 'My Account' financial inclusion initiative to provide more banking products, and services including digital payments. (Iraq Business News)

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Original shares of Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) resumed trading on Oct. 29 after holding its AGM on Oct. 19 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD257.1 bn through 2.86% bonus issue, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members. The bank will hold an AGM before the end of the year to increase the paid-in capital through rights issues.

AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) resumed trading on Oct. 30 after holding its AGM on Oct. 25 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements.

Baghdad for Packing Materials (IBPM) resumed trading on Oct. 30 after holding its postponed AGM on Oct. 25 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and elected five original and five alternative board members.

Kharkh Tour Amusement City (SKTA) resumed trading on Oct. 30 after holding its AGM on Oct. 26 in which they discussed and approved electing seven original and seven alternative board members. Ashour Hotel (HASH) resumed trading on Nov. 2 after holding its AGM on Oct. 24 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Fallujah for Construction Materials (IFCM) starting Oct. 30 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 2 to discuss and approve 2020 & 2021 annual financial statements and electing five original and five alternative board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Sumer Commercial Bank (BSUC) starting Nov. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 12 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) starting Nov. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 11 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% rights issue.

