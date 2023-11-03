Bigby Wolf And Green Giant Join Cast Of Freedom Webcomic

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Saint Catharines, Ontario Nov 3, 2023

Mike Gagnon's controversial webcomic "Freedom" will be returning in November with 2 new chapters for fans to enjoy.

The surreal autobio series revolves around the comic creator's experience with PTSD, harassment, and gas-lighting, and the characters in his head that help him cope.

This November, supporters of the webcomic will be given download access to the first 7 chapters, plus 2 new chapters coming later in the month.

Chapter 8 will include real screenshots and documents submitted to the court for the ongoing human rights case filed against Gagnon's former employer.

Chapter 9 introduces new characters to the cast, including Bigby Wolf, who comic fans may recognize from the popular Fables series of comics and video games.

Bigby Wolf and the other Fables characters, created by author Bill Willingham, have recently made headlines when Willingham released them to the public domain, in order to prevent actions that he believed show that DC Comics was trying to steal the rights to the characters from him. more about that can be read at: and here:

Despite DC's threats to sue anyone who uses the characters, Gagnon doesn't shy away from controversy.

"I think it's important for other comic creators to support each other." Gagnon said. "We all know the industry has a history of ripping off its creators, nothing will change if we don't show some solidarity."

In a blog entry from Gagnon's LinkedIn newsletter, located at: , he also rallied fellow creators to support Willingham, saying in part: "...keep them so busy and spread thin trying to chase down petty cases where infractions are so minor and damages so negligible that they can't be calculated to a worthwhile dollar figure. If thousands of independents make small cameos, I believe that the DC legal department will eventually give up in frustration."

New chapters are published every 60 days and FREE sample pages are published weekly. Both can be found at .