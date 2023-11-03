Uzeyir Hajibayli's Operetta Stuns Audience In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler" has been shown at Uzbekistan State Institute of Art and Culture.

The musical comedy was staged by the head of the Department of Music and Theater Acting at the State Institute of Cinematography, Associate Professor Sherzod Makhammadiev with the support of Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

The Uzbek public, which has a great love for oriental music, especially for the national and classical musical culture of Azerbaijan, distinguished by its diversity and richness, received the world-famous operetta with great interest.

The operetta was accompanied by the institute's orchestra.

Speaking at the event, the rector of Uzbekistan State Institute of Art and Culture Eldor Shermanov spoke about Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta, noting its great popularity in Uzbekistan.

He emphasized that it has been translated into more than 75 languages and shown in 187 theaters in 76 countries.

Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta tells about a young man, who pretended to be a cloth peddler in order to see his future wife.

The musical comedy combines the traditions of European classical and Azerbaijani national music.

The rector also noted that Shusha represents the cradle of Azerbaijani culture and that this city is the cultural capital of not only Azerbaijan, but the entire Turkic world.

In his speech, representative of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center Yusif Mammadov, stressed the high level of acting of the actors, who worked with particular enthusiasm on the operetta, and expressed gratitude to the leadership of the institute, as well as to the director of the performance.

It was noted that many Azerbaijani works have already been demonstrated in Uzbekistan with the support of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center.

He outlined that the "The Cloth Peddler" was greeted by the audience with great interest.

Despite the fact that almost a hundred years have passed since the creation and production of the operetta, the interest and sympathy of the audience for it increases over time.

<p></p>