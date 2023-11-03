               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Concludes His Visit To Kazakhstan


11/3/2023 8:09:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Astana.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and other officials.

MENAFN03112023000195011045ID1107367393

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search