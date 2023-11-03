President Ilham Aliyev Concludes His Visit To Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
completed his visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at
Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Astana.
President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Prime Minister of
Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and other officials.
