Border Guards Down Three Russian FPV Drones In Zaporizhzhia Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia direction, soldiers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine repelled an attack by enemy FPV drones on Ukrainian positions.

"Operators of anti-drone guns skillfully downed UAVs. All three kamikaze drones detonated, but it happened outside the positions of the border guards, so none of the Ukrainian soldiers were injured," the State Border Guard Service reports .

As reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated about 303,270 Russian invaders since February 24, 2022.