Netherlands To Provide Ukraine With €500M Security Assistance Package

"They [Ukrainians] need support to continue the struggle. In this case, we are talking about ammunition. In this regard, we were able to offer Ukraine a new assistance package," Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren announced during a two-day visit to Ukraine, Ukrinform reports with reference to Het Parool .

The minister noted that the aid would be sent by the middle of next year, and the total package worth would be about €500 million. Of them, about €260 million will be spent on artillery rounds and €240 million – ammunition for tanks.

The Netherlands will continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine "as long as it takes", Ollongren assured.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren and presented her with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise III degree for her significant personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, supporting the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

