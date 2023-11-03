Russian Lancet Drone Shot Down In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed an enemy Lancet attack drone in the sky above Dnipropetrovsk region.

"As of 09:00 on November 3, Lancet attack UAV was destroyed in Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region," the Air Command "East" posted on Facebook .

Russia usesets to attack priority targets – British intel report

On the night of November 3, the air defense forces destroyed 24 out of 38 Shahed 136/131 UAVs and Kh-59 missile that Russia used to attack Ukraine.

Photo: General Staff