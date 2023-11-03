Russian Lancet Drone Shot Down In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed an enemy Lancet attack drone in the sky above Dnipropetrovsk region.
"As of 09:00 on November 3, Lancet attack UAV was destroyed in Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region," the Air Command "East" posted on Facebook . Read also:
Russia uses Lanc
ets to attack priority targets – British intel report
On the night of November 3, the air defense forces destroyed 24 out of 38 Shahed 136/131 UAVs and Kh-59 missile that Russia used to attack Ukraine.
Photo: General Staff
MENAFN03112023000193011044ID1107367388
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.