President Ilham Aliyev Concludes His Visit To Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his visit to
the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at
Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Astana.
President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Prime Minister of
Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and other officials.
MENAFN03112023000187011040ID1107367387
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.