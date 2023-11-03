Azerbaijan's SOCAR, Russia's Tatneft Sign Roadmap For Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Russia's Tatneft have signed a roadmap for
cooperation, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said,
Trend reports.
“We met with Nail Maganov, the General Director of
Tatneft, together with Rovshan Najaf, the President of SOCAR. We
reviewed the priority directions of the company's collaboration
with our country, projects implemented in the energy sector, and
potential for joint production during the discussion. The
implementation of the collaboration roadmap signed by SOCAR and
Tatneft during the meeting will significantly contribute to the
partnership's expansion,” said Jabbarov on X.
SOCAR is engaged in the exploration of oil and gas
fields, the extraction, processing and transportation of oil, gas
and gas condensate, the sale of oil and petrochemical products on
the domestic and international markets, the supply of natural gas
to industrial enterprises and the population in Azerbaijan, as well
as to Europe. The company conducts various activities in countries
such as Türkiye, Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany and
Ukraine, including trading activities mainly in Switzerland,
Singapore and Nigeria.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN03112023000187011040ID1107367385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.