               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's SOCAR, Russia's Tatneft Sign Roadmap For Co-Op


11/3/2023 8:09:13 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Russia's Tatneft have signed a roadmap for cooperation, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

“We met with Nail Maganov, the General Director of Tatneft, together with Rovshan Najaf, the President of SOCAR. We reviewed the priority directions of the company's collaboration with our country, projects implemented in the energy sector, and potential for joint production during the discussion. The implementation of the collaboration roadmap signed by SOCAR and Tatneft during the meeting will significantly contribute to the partnership's expansion,” said Jabbarov on X.

SOCAR is engaged in the exploration of oil and gas fields, the extraction, processing and transportation of oil, gas and gas condensate, the sale of oil and petrochemical products on the domestic and international markets, the supply of natural gas to industrial enterprises and the population in Azerbaijan, as well as to Europe. The company conducts various activities in countries such as Türkiye, Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany and Ukraine, including trading activities mainly in Switzerland, Singapore and Nigeria.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel









MENAFN03112023000187011040ID1107367385

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search